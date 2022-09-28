Beckilu “Becki” Sharp Dannels
GOLIAD — Beckilu “Becki” Sharp Dannels went to be with the Lord September 24, 2022 at the age of 64. She was born December 27, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late William “Bill” and Doris “Becky” Sharp.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market Street, Goliad. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:30 am at Goliad Church of Christ, 2770 US Highway 183, Goliad, with interment to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul Dannels; son Jacob (Shelby) Dannels; daughter Heather (Blake) Schramm; 3 grandchildren Stetson Dannels, Levi Dannels, and Granger Dannels; sister Nancy (Rodney) Howald and brother David (Linda) Sharp.
Becki was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She taught school in Goliad and Corpus Christi for a total of 25 years. She was very talented and enjoyed decorating tshirts and birthday cakes. She also enjoyed baking and was known for taking sweets to her many coworkers over the years. She also loved to teach bible class and was involved with Vacation Bible School.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust St., Victoria. Texas 77901.
Arrangements under the direction of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad. www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.