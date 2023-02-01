Becky Lynn Fitch
Gillespie
RAYMONDVILLE — Becky Lynn Fitch Gillespie, 70, of Raymondville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Harlingen. She was the youngest of eight daughters, born on October 14, 1952, in Hallettsville, TX to Theodore and Nettie (Jacobs) Fitch. She worked in the oil and gas industry for over 50 years, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid reader. She married Donald Gillespie on June 12, 1976, in Edna. The two were married for 44 years until he passed away on March 10, 2020, and we know she is extremely happy to be back with him again.
Becky is survived by: her daughters, Courtney Boenig & husband Dan of Inez and Leslie Gillespie of Raymondville; sisters, Sandra Adamek, Patricia Koop, and Sybil Srp; five grandchildren, Preston Thurman, Katarina Payan, Violet Boenig, Cory Maldonado and Vivian Boenig.
Becky was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and sisters, Velma Moseley, Ruth Fehr, Doris DeBruhl and Mildred Dolezal.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Kubena Funeral Home of Hallettsville. Visitation: 5 pm to 8 pm Wednesday at Kubena Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Preston Thurman, Dan Boenig, Vance Wilson, Mike Wilson, Doug Stanford and Miguel Nieto. Officiant: Rev Hollis Hoffman. Memorials: Donor’s Choice. Burial: Salem Cemetery, Ezzell, TX.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.