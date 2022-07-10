Belen Alvarado Ayala
VICTORIA — Belen Alvarado Ayala, 68, passed peacefully from this earth, Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Wednesday, July 13th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, a Rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00PM, Thursday, July 14th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
A native of Victoria, Belen was born September 1st, 1953 to the late Gilberto, Sr. and Maria Elida Vega Alvarado. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Belen loved listening to music and could always been found dancing whenever a good song was being played, along with enjoying a good cold beer or whiskey and coke. Watching her Novela’s and keeping up on their daily drama was a pass time Belen enjoyed. Belen was known for her tamales and enjoyed making them for friends and family around holidays and even selling a few. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bingo, video games and coloring projects on her phone. Belen was preceded in death by her parents, Gilberto Alvarado, Sr. and Maria Elida Mendoza; sisters, Susie Jimenez and Brenda Cespedes and her daughter, Rachel Jaimes.
Belen is survived by her loving children, Alice Salinas Cepeda and her husband, Carlos, Jessica Marie Torres and her husband, Rafael, Michelle Lee Gomez and Jose Luis Villarreal; 14 grandchildren, Claudia Luna and her wife, Mary, Cassandra Luna, Jacquelyn Luna, Guillermo A. Luna, Isaac Rey Torres and his partner, Nicki Le, Eliberto Cruz Torres, Joe Angel Torres, Anastacia Gomez, Jae-Lyn Gomez Taylor, Jose Luis Villarreal, Jr., Izaiah Reuben Villarreal, Raul Garcia and his partner, Gabrielle Soto, Mary Ibarra, and Ana Ibarra; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Valentino Alvarado, Gilberto Alvarado, Jr. and his partner, Adelia Garza, Celestino Alvarado, and Mary Ann Gutierrez and her husband, Joe; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. You can also make a donation there for the family to help defer funeral expenses.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home ~ Houston Highway.
