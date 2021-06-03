Belinda P. Gonzales
VICTORIA — Belinda P. Gonzales, 68, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home at 9am, with a rosary to be recited at 10:30am. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Deacon Fred Soto officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Belinda was born November 29, 1952 in Kingsville, TX to Elva Gonzalez and Pedro Pizana, Sr. She worked in the medical field as a secretary for a good part of her life. She also acquired her real estate license and was a realtor. She was a smart and loving woman. She loved shopping at the thrift stores, cooking and watching her Dallas Cowboys play. She was an avid reader and loved watching her novelas. She loved her family greatly, especially her Chihuahua, Baby Bear. She adored her great-grandson, Izaias. She was blessed with 9 months with him. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Belinda is survived by her parents; daughter, Patricia Gonzales; sister, Leticia Garcia; brothers, Pedro Pizana, Jr. (Debbie), Andres Pizana (Judy) and Abel Pizana (Sadie); granddaughters, Lindsey Cano, Myranda Cano and Hayley Cano; and great-grandson, Izaias Cano. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Gonzales.
www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
