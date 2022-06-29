BELYNDA ANN NELSON
BELYNDA ANN NELSON
VICTORIA — Belynda Ann Nelson, 60, passed away Monday June 20 2022, She was born on March 26 1962 in Austin Texas. She was a member of the Shepherds Chapel Church. She was a Hot-Shot driver for many years, she had a passion for motorcycles & mechanics, She is survived by her siblings Carol Albright, Gary Nelson, Joyce Wedemeier (Todd) and 3 niece’s, 3 nephew’s, 6 great niece’s, 5 great nephew’s and 1 great great nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents Joe & Hazel Nelson, 2 siblings, and 1 great niece. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.