BEN BALLIN LOUISE - Ben Ballin, 86, of Louise, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1933 to Pablo and Jesusa Ballin. He is survived by his daughter; Irma Pulido and husband Ricardo, sons; Clyde and wife Dora, Richard Gomez and wife Becky, Bobby Ballin , Kenneth Ballin and wife Ruby. He is also survived by Twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Frances Ballin, three brothers; Lupe, Jimmy, and Marcus Ballin, and sister, Margaret Juarez. Ben worked for Edna Rice Belt warehouse for many years. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:pm to 7:pm with Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm. At Slavik Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral mass will be Thursday morning March 5, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna with Father Michael Petering officiating. Interment will follow at Edna Latin American Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen Street, Edna, Texas 77957, 361-782-2152.

