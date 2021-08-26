Ben J. Carter
VICTORIA — Ben Joe Carter went to Heaven Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the age of 84. He was born December 18, 1936 in Alvord, Texas to the late Isaac Wilson Carter and Ruth Taylor Carter.
Ben was a loving husband for over 60 years and a wonderful father. He served as a Deacon for over 40 years, first at Northside Baptist in Victoria, and was a member of The Gideons International for decades distributing Bibles to children, schools and hotels.
Ben worked at South Texas Electric Co-Op for 38 years and saw the Co-Op grow from a handful of visionaries at the old Foster Field into one of the area’s largest employers. He was Treasurer of the STEC Federal Credit Union for decades and managed its growth and stability from the organization’s infancy.
Ben is survived by his loving wife, Marion Carter, and their son, Brent (Dawn) Carter, his sisters Betty Thompson (Plainview), and Martha (Ron) Gentry (Reno, NV), and his grandchildren Kendall Carter, Katie (Stephen) Young, Kyle Carter, Kayden Petru and Rylan Petru. He adored a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Snapp, and her daughter Denise, of Houston. Also passed are Brothers-In-Law Robert Thompson and Dean Snapp.
A celebration service will be held Friday, August 27 at Northside Baptist Church in Victoria with the Rev. Darrell Tomasek and the Rev. Mickey Ewing, officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with services beginning at 1:00 p.m. and a reception to follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Gideons International.
