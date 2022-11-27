Ben Lee Graves
VICTORIA — Ben Lee Graves, age 89, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was born November 22, 1932 to the late Levi and Fannie Graves in Palestine, Texas. He served 4 years in the United States Army. Ben was employed for 30+ years at Koch Refinery in Corpus Christi in the Safety Department, until his retirement in 1992. He taught industrial firefighting at the Texas A&M Fire School for over 20 years. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting. He also had a love for woodworking and became quite famous making maps of Texas as well as the other states. Ben shipped maps to people all over the United States during the last 6+ years of his life. He loved his daily drives and walks in the neighborhood. Known to most as Papaw, he was happiest when he was with his family.
Ben is survived by sons, Randy Graves (Bonnie) of Kyle TX, Bendy Graves of Houston TX, and Garry Graves (Tracy) of Victoria TX; granddaughter, Lindsey Graves; grandsons, Grayson Graves (Bianca) and Chase Graves; and great-grandchildren, Langston Graves and Ashtyn Graves.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Nell Graves; his parents and siblings.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:30am at Roselawn Park Cemetery in Palestine, Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
