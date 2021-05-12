Ben P. Nutter
VICTORIA — Ben P. Nutter, 89, of Victoria, passed away May 3, 2021. Ben was born October 13, 1931 in Crowley, LA to the late Linnie Andrus White-Nutter and Percy White. Ben attended grade school and junior high in Lake Charles, LA and moved to Conroe when he was 15 and attended high school where he met his love of his life, his wife, Peggy Sue Barton. Ben graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and attended Louisiana State University. Ben worked for Schlumberger for 30 years before retiring in 1980. Ben also has many patents in which he invented many oilfield tools and technology.
Ben is survived by his wife of 69 years, Peggy Nutter; daughter, Betty Sue Nutter Torreyson of Victoria; sons, Howard Wayne Nutter (Catherine) of Victoria, Benjamin Eugene Nutter. He is also survived by his grandchildren Natalie Nutter Pullin, Katherine Torreyson Burnett (Justin), Kendra Nutter and Kyle Eugene Nutter. Ben also leaves behind 4 great-grandchildren to cherish his memory.
A visitation will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 9-10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a memorial service to be held at 10 AM.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 3 file for mayoral July special election (11)
- Letter: Many people are stirring up fear of illegals and downplaying the real threats (8)
- Commissioners Court to consider a new grant for Victoria Regional Airport Monday (6)
- The GOP midterm agenda (3)
- Goliad County meeting about illegal immigration attracts hundreds (2)
- Playoff softball pairings (1)
- Have you ever been to a special event at The Texas Zoo? (1)
- Letter: Article regarding meeting in Goliad should have been more fact based (3)
- Calhoun County grand jury declines to indict man accused of killing toddler with pickup (1)
- Letter: God's warning to nations (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.