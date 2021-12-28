Ben Ray Hernandez
Ray "Hern" Hernandez died on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his home. He was born in Cuero on October 17, 1938 and was one of five children born to Ben and Rosie Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Evangeline Baldwin; brothers, Daniel and Richard Hernandez and brothers-in-law, Jerry Baldwin, Sr. and Bill Wilcoxson. Survivors include his sister, Erma Hernandez Wilcoxson; aunt, Della Rivera; nephew, James Patrick Baldwin, Jr.; nieces, Jackie Sutton (Ed) and Kelly Hollingshead; cousins, Eva Ortiz, Sheilah Castillo, Lisa Hensley (Rex) and Larry Schwartz (Corrin) and numerous other cousins and several longtime friends. Ronnie Galaviz was Ray's constant companion and buddy. His dedication to Ray's care endeared him to Ray. The family embraces Ronnie as one of their own. Special thanks to Ray's cherished caregiver, Becky Mungia, for her devotion to Ray's well-being. Deep appreciation also goes to his other caregiver, Samantha Salazar. Ray graduated from Cuero High School in 1957 and was soon drafted into the U.S. Army, where he proudly served in the Vietnam War as an SP4. He was later honorably discharged in 1964 when he returned to Cuero, always a "hometown boy." Ray was a "DuPonter" (DuPont employee) for over 35 years. Ray's word was his bond, which was one of the many attributes that his sister and friends admired about him. Ray was Erma's big brother in every sense of the word, as well as her best friend and confidante. Ray spent his entire life as a devoted son, brother and dear friend to many. He enjoyed watching Western television shows and playing golf. His main passion was spending time with his favorite girl (dog), Bonnie, and getting together with his breakfast buddies and visiting with the Dairy Queen staff. To say that he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends is an understatement. A rosary will be followed by a memorial mass on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 1:30 PM at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cuero. Interment will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, 2:15 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Shelter #2. Honorary pallbearers include Roy Kuecker, Robert Cox, Ronnie Galaviz, Shawn Wilke, Andy Hodge, Becky Mungia, Larry Schwartz, Curtis Afflerbach, Randall Fuchs and Samantha Salazar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's memory to St. Michael's Catholic Church, Cuero VFW Post 3972 or Cuero Vet Clinic. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
