Benardo Arredondo
VICTORIA, TX — Benardo Arredondo born August 25th, 1968, of Temple, Tx passed away May 28th, 2023. While staying in Victoria, he has left behind his fiancé Adela Martinez, sons, Adam Arredondo & Brian Macias, mother, Feliciana Ramos, brothers and spouses, Paul & Patsy Arredondo (Longview Tx) & Guadalupe & Rosa Esparza Jr, and sisters and spouses, Christine & Javier Lopez (Kyle Tx), Feliciana & George Morales and Monica & Frankie Garza along with 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews. Memorial services will be held at Kingdom Church on Laurent St at 9am on 06/24/23 followed by the cremation burial. Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.