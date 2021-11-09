Bendy Boyd Poole
VICTORIA — Bendy Boyd Poole, age 82 passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 5-7PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Bendy was born May 22, 1939 in Palestine, Texas to the late Lace Stanland Poole and Bennie Otto Poole. He attended Rice University and played football. He transferred to the University of Houston and graduated one year early with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology. He married Mary Ann Salvato in 1960 and had two children. In 1969, he moved to Victoria and started working at the pharmacy in Walgreens. In 1971, he started working at Central Drug Pharmacy until his retirement in December 2010. He enjoyed playing tennis with his wife, Mary Ann and also golf. After retirement, he became a gym enthusiast. He loved going to the gym everyday. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Poole; daughter, Lisa Poole; son, Scot Poole (Laurie); brothers, Eddie Poole (Karen) and Joe Poole; grandchildren, Piper Poole and Payton Poole.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Otto Poole and his mother, Lace Louise Poole.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the working staff at Morada Memory Care, the nurses with Hospice of South Texas and Dr. Larry Riedel for the loving care given to Mr. Poole.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (12)
- GOP Fearmongering (5)
- Voters split on Victoria school bonds, final results show (4)
- Guest column: Once upon a time (3)
- Cuero's Chisholm Trail museum expansion underway (2)
- Sandra Sue Schustereit (1)
- Gloria Grimes (1)
- School Matters: What is the Maintenance Productivity Report? (1)
- Juan Josh salcines (1)
- RONALD "RONNIE" GRUNEWALD (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress (1)
- Stroman Middle School, Liberty Academy under brief campus lockdown Thursday (1)
- 1950s-era fire truck being transported (1)
- Sibyl Stary (1)
- Officer shoots, injures 2 dogs after being attacked (1)
- Have you ever been to a real trial? (1)
- City Council discuss independent audit of county appraisal district (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 29 (1)
- After crash that killed 3, it took 14 hours for victims to be found (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Early signs point to another Republican-dominated election cycle in Texas (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on the results of the Virginia governor's race (1)
- Margree L. King (1)
Online Poll
Are you attending the Veterans Day parade?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.