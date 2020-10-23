Benedict “Ben” Ebrom

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.