Benedict “Ben” Ebrom
CUERO — Benedict “Ben” Ebrom, 84, of Cuero passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1936 in Westhoff to Frank and Rosie Henkes Ebrom. He married Ruth Inez on November 30, 1957 in Houston. Ben worked for Bauer & CF Bean dredging for 25 plus years then went to work in the card room at Mount Vernon Mills.
Ben is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ebrom (Clint Clark) of Cuero; son, Michael Ebrom (Shelia) of Baytown; sisters, Irene Mueller of Cuero, Dorothy Schaffner of Cuero, Val Buesing of Yorktown, Helen Hotz of Eagle Lake; brothers, Paul Ebrom of McAllen, Edmond Ebrom of Cuero; grandchildren, Melissa Wiley (Chris), Chance Ebrom (Victoria) of Victoria, Courtney Clark, Connor Ebrom and Abigail Ebrom; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 42 years, Ruth; son, Jeffrey Ebrom; sisters, Cecelia Lockstedt, Janie Goehring and Elnora Lincke; brothers, Jacob Ebrom and Walter Ebrom.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, 5 to 7 PM with a rosary at 6:30 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are required.
Pallbearers include Michael Ruschhaupt, Chris Wiley, Darwin Mueller, Paul Ebrom, Jr., Larry Mueller, Brandon Mueller and Alvin Ebrom.
Honorary Pallbearers include Ricky Riddle, Chance Ebrom, Clint Clark, Gavin Maguire, Dalton Maguire, Kirstyn Maguire, Courtney Clark, Connor Ebrom and Abigail Ebrom.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343
