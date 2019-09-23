BENITA G. ALVAREZ VICTORIA - Benita G. Alvarez, age 71, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1948 in Victoria, TX., to the late Patricio Garcia Sr., and Adela Rendon Garcia. She is survived by her Husband; John R. Alvarez, Daughters; Carol Ann Alvarez (Joe Trevino), Chrissy Angel Alvarez (Juan Trevino Jr.) both of Victoria, Sisters; Otilia Valdez, Caroline Trevino (Fabian) both of Victoria, Adela Steinbeck of Buda, Brothers; Juan Garcia (Emilia), Patricio Garcia Jr., Walter Garcia all of Victoria and 3 Grandchildren; Amanda Pauline Salazar, Armando "Bubba" Salazar Jr., and Mariah Lylith-Kay Trevino. She is preceded in death by her parents and son; John Caleb Alvarez. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 9am with a Chapel Service to begin at 10 am at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. Pallbearers will be Armando "Bubba" Salazar Jr., Joe Trevino, Billy Valdez, Tirso Alvarez, Emiliano Rosales, Juan Trevino Jr., Vincent Alvarez, J.P. Garcia, Andrew Alvarez, Michael John, David L. Valdez, Israel Rodriguez and Johnny Ray Alvarez. Honorary Pallbearers will be all nephews and nieces. Flower girls will be Amanda Pauline Salazar and Mariah Lylith-Kay Trevino. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
