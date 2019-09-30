BENJAMIN IRWIN HURDLE JR. VICTORIA - Benny Hurdle, loving husband, father, "Boppie", and friend went to be with our Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019. Benny was born in Brenham, Texas, on July 15, 1935 to the late B.I. and Sireta Beaumier Hurdle. After the death of his mother in 1938, he moved to Victoria, Texas, where he permanently resided. He attended Patti Welder High School where he met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Margie Gathright. Benny graduated from Patti Welder in 1953. Benny married Margie in 1955, and they remained lovingly devoted to one another for 64 years. In 1956, Benny got a job at Union Carbide as an operator, a job that would ultimately determine his career path for the next 37 years. For 25 of those years he worked in the Oxide Department as a well-respected technical engineer. During his years at Union Carbide, Benny was given the opportunity to travel the world with the company and spend time in the Czech Republic, Puerto Rico, Australia, and Bulgaria. In 1958, their only son, Michael, was born. Benny's loving and patient disposition made him a wonderful and dedicated father. Benny and Margie ardently devoted their time and energy to Mike's childhood. From peewee baseball through teenage league, Benny took on the active role as coach. The love of baseball that Benny instilled in Mike developed into a career and they were given the opportunity to travel the state and country to watch him play. In 1982, the Hurdle family grew when Mike married their beloved daughter-in-law, Diane. Benny and Margie became grandparents in 1983 and again in 1985 when their granddaughters Allison and Brittany were born. They were from then on affectionately known as "Memi" and "Boppie." The couple devoted their lives to their family and spent many happy holidays, Sunday dinners, camping trips, and backyard baseball games together. Boppie's energy, enthusiasm, and love for his children, grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren was endless. Benny and Margie attended Christ the Victor Lutheran Church where they were charter members when the church opened its doors in 1966. They remained active in the church, and Benny not only served on countless committees but was also President of the Congregation. In Benny's later years, the presiding pastor envisioned a community garden and asked Benny to carry out the idea. As with anything Benny did, he went above and beyond, and maintained a prosperous and fruitful garden that yielded food for many years, and is still in production. Anyone who knew Benny knew how active he remained throughout his life. On any given day, you could find him volunteering at church, meticulously working on his model train set, woodcrafting in his workshop, or fervently researching his genealogy. He was frequently called on by friends and family as a Mr. Fix-It, and truly could fix or figure out any project. Whether called Benny, Boppie or Mr. Hurdle, he was known for his tender heart, his silly sense of humor, his hardworking spirit, and his devotion to his family, friends, and faith. He will be missed by all that were blessed to know and love this incredible man. Benny is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Margie; son Michael Hurdle and daughter-in-law Diane Hurdle; granddaughter Allison Brendel, her husband Brian Brendel, and great-grandchildren Trey, Elizabeth and Charlotte; granddaughter Brittany Ewing, her husband Ryan Ewing, and great-grandson Leo; niece Melissa Lyman, her husband Robert Lyman, and great-nieces Kelsey Lippitz and Sarah Lyman; nephew Greg Gathright; and lifetime friends Ronnie and Bette Painter. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Rosemary, Benny's exceptional caregiver at Twin Pines Mockingbird. Visitation and meal will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:30 pm, and funeral service at 2:00 pm at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church in Victoria, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christ the Victor Lutheran Church or Parkinsons.org Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (5)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
- Without insurance, man's life hangs in balance (3)
- 2 arrested on murder charges in Goliad County (2)
- Victoria neighbors worry lack of traffic safety features could spell disaster (2)
- Guest column: The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely (2)
- Family: Stabbing victim protected daughter (1)
- State raises sentence for hit-and-runs (1)
- Medical marijuana advances fall short of some expectations (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.