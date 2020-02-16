BENNY JANOTA PALACIOS - Benny Janota, 84, of Palacios, Texas, passed away February 8, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1935 to Henry and Martha Janota in Da Costa, Texas. He was a veteran in the Army Reserves, a fireman, ambulance driver, sheriff deputy, and dedicated civil servant of Victoria Texas. He moved to Cape Carancahua and worked for the Palacios ISD until retirement. Benny is survived by wife, of 33 years, Nancy Corine Janota. Siblings: Bessie Garner of Hallettsville TX. Thomas Janota, and wife Jan, of Victoria, TX. Children: Glen Janota of Winnie TX, Garry, and wife Mary Janota, of Magnolia Texas, Diana Clawson, and husband David, of Prineville, Oregon. Step daughters: Brenda Moebius, and husband Chuck, of Deer Park, TX. Pam Bishop of Victoria, TX. Grandchildren: Sarah Kay Janota of Prescott AZ. Amanda Malixi, and husband Rex, of Katy, TX. Benjamin Clawson, and wife Jasmine, of Mesa AZ. Josh Clawson, and wife Cassie, of Brawley, California. Kirk Sims, and wife Dara of Houston, TX. TC Sprencel of Houston, TX. Great grandchildren: Emmarie, Adelyn, and Elliana Malixi; Olivia and Charlotte Clawson; Brooke and Greyson Clawson; Kaily, Aidan, and Arden Sims. Benny always enjoyed the great outdoors and was avid hunter and fisherman. After retiring, if he wasn't working on something around the house, or helping a neighbor, he usually had a fishing rod in his hand reeling in a big one. He had many friends and could always be counted for help. Benny will be missed by many. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
