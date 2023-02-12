Benny Wickliffe
VICTORIA — Benny Wickliffe passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the age of 80. He was born January 21, 1943 to the late Herman and Elizabeth Davis Wickliffe in Texarkana, TX. He was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force while serving in Vietnam. He was a jet engine mechanic. He retired from Brown & Root at Union Carbide in Seadrift after 26 years. He enjoyed being with his family, spending time at the ranch, and working with leather and custom knives.
Survivors are his sister Mary Ann Smith and husband Vearl of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, son Wren Wickliffe and Amy of D’Hanis, son Bruce Wickliffe and wife Jennifer of Calallen; five grandchildren Brock, Ally, Mallory, Braden, and Peighton, and two great grandchildren Beckham, and Bowen and his significant other Frances Tait.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Maudie, and his grandson Hunter.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of South Texas, (Dornburg Center). To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
