Bernabe “Ben” Salazar Martinez
AMARILLO — Bernabe “Ben” Salazar Martinez, 91, was called to his heavenly home on July 13, 2021 in Amarillo Texas.
Graveside inurnment will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Bellview Cemetery in Cheapside (Cuero), Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, Amarillo.
Ben was born in Cheapside, Texas on June 11, 1930 to Prospero and Juana (Salazar) Martinez. He married Gregoria Cuellar, the mother of his seven children on October 3, 1953 in Cuero Texas. He spent the majority of his early life as a farm laborer but also went on to work for Phillips Petroleum Philblack Plant in Borger, where he eventually retired. His favorite pastime was fishing! He loved to fish the lakes and the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. Ben attended a small country school and eventually Cuero High School. In the most recent years he spent many hours at the Wesley Community Center’s Senior Center. He was also a member of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church.
Ben was proud to serve in the Texas Army National Guard, retiring as Sergeant in 1991.
Ben is survived by 7 children, Rita Ann (Ben) Sandoval, Ruben (Marina) Martinez, Grace (Jim) Flatt, Benny Ray Martinez, Janet (Frank) Noto, Vicente (Debbie) Martinez, and Tomas (Lynda) Martinez; 29 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; his brother, Pasqual “Paky” (Delfina) Martinez of Bay City, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents; and was the oldest of 9 siblings, seven who preceded him in death, John Martinez, Fernanda Gonzales, Mary Rodriguez, Robert Martinez, Cecilio Martinez, Prospero Martinez, Jr., and Jessie Martinez.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
