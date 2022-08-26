Bernadette Juanita Winston
HOUSTON (FORMERLY OF VICTORIA) — Juanita was born in Daisetta, Texas on October 18, 1933 to Jules and Yoland Meche and passed peacefully on August 9, 2022. Juanita led a very full life. After graduating high school she completed beauty school. Juanita met the love of her life, James Terry Winston, while working in a diner and later married him on December 28, 1957. Being a progressive woman, while married and raising a daughter, she went on to have a career at Gulf Oil for over 25 years and later worked for HMS, Inc and TISD, Inc for an additional 25 years. Juanita is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her sister, Wilma Lee Hutto and her son-in-law, Noble Haywood, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Haywood, her older brother Calvin Meche, younger sister, Julet Griffin, three nieces, five nephews, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, Texas at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022. Memorial donations may be made in Juanita’s memory to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, Texas 77901. Juanita was deeply cherished and touched so many lives with her contagious laugh and generous spirit. She was everyone’s favorite and will be greatly missed. Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home- Victoria.

