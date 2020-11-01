Bernadette Marjorie Spies
YORKTOWN — Bernadette Marjorie Spies, 95, of Yorktown passed away Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020. She was born Aug. 4, 1925 in Yorktown to the late Joseph and Mathilda Baingo Zaiontz. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed volunteering at the church and she loved doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by son Wayne (Claudine) Kaiser of Wyllie, TX, daughter Beverly Fulton of Meridian, MS, step-son Gordon Spies, sisters Evelyn Janyssek, Rita Renault, Clara Kaiser, brothers Alfred Zaiontz, Marvin Zaiontz and Melvin Zaiontz. She is also survived by her grandchildren Richard (Nicole) Kaiser, Kelly Kaiser, April Tucker, great- grandchildren Kason, Ashford and Koda Kaiser and Bryce Tucker and step-grandsons Tim Warwas, Dennis Warwas and C J Warwas.
She is preceded in death by her husband’s Louis Kaiser, Clifford Spies, parents, brothers Edwin, Joseph Jr., William, Eugene, Patrick, Francis and Robert Zaiontz.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Matejek, Ronnie Matejek, Carl Matejek, Melvin Zaiontz, Paul Zaiontz and Robert Kaiser.
Visitation 5-7 pm Mon. Nov. 2, 2020 with Rosary at 7 pm at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 am Tues. Nov. 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
