Bernard Francis Cullen
VICTORIA — Bernard Francis Cullen Jr., 91, passed away Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Bernard was born May 11, 1931, in Buffalo, New York to the late Bernard and Catherine Cullen. Bernard served in the United States Marine Corps with honor for 21 years before his honorable discharge. Bernard loved to read, garden, and play Cribbage in his spare time. He loved his dogs, and he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jacklyn. Bernard met the love of his life, Jacklyn Moore in Paris Island, South Carolina and in 1956 they were married. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Catherine Cullen, and grandsons, Ian Sanders and Lukas Olivo.
Bernard leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 67 years, Jacklyn Cullen; children, Kathleen Santrock, Michael Moore (Melinda), Michelle Lara (Joe); grandchildren, Corrie Portier (John), Amber Sanders, Joel Santrock, Jordan Olivo, Megan Cullen, Ryan Cullen, Kyle Cullen, Kelsey Cullen; great-grandchildren, Cullen James Portier and Addilyn Grace Portier; sisters, Mary Ellen Brankacz and Kathleen Olsen; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
There will be no services held at this time.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- 5D Steakhouse closes on Navarro, opens planned 5D Tavern downtown
- Volunteers discover missing boater's remains not far from location of collision
- East drops district championship to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- Victoria woman arrested on drug charges
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on racing, drug charges
- Tidehaven's Ti'Shaun Davis earns first-team all-state honors
- What is the relationship between the COVID-19 vaccine, myocarditis, pericarditis?
- Local heart disease survivors double as models in fashion show
- Shiner's Dalton Brooks named 2A Co-Defensive Player of the Year
- Port Lavaca mayor says man who 'was practically my son' died in blaze
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.