BERNARDO TREVINO, JR. VICTORIA - Bernardo Trevino, Jr., 73, passed away on Sunday, November 17th, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 5-7pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9am on Thursday, November 21st at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held at 1pm at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
