Berney A. Brzozowski
YOAKUM — Berney Alois Brzozowski, age 98, peacefully passed away at home Friday, November 5, 2021. He was born February 5, 1923 in Ganado to Edward and Mary (Skrobarczyk) Brzozowski.
He was a salesman for over 40 years. He worked at Tex Tan, Cowtown Boot Co. and a founder of Circle Y. He served in the U.S. Army, WWII,1943-1946 Veteran; member of St. Joseph Catholic Church & Knights of Columbus.
Daughters: Diana Brzozowski-Price & Ronald of Summerville, SC; Brenda Cannon of Ovalo TX; Sharon Brzozowski of Merkel, TX; Kathy DeBerry & Tom of Boerne TX; Sandy Marsh & Wesley of Wimberley, TX. and Dawn Revoir & Chris of Abilene, TX.
Grandchildren: Wesley & Jolee Cannon; Sonny & Melissa Pryse; Kobie & Megan Clay; Justin & Jennifer Cannon; Monty Clay & Cassie Herring; Elizabeth & Scott Mozisek; Rheanna & Luca Winters; Brady & Joanna Marsh; Brooke & Bilal Cox; Travis DeBerry, Tanner & Laine DeBerry; Mason Revoir; Colby & Dakota Price; Lacy & Wade Plummer.
Great-grandchildren: Kylie Giglio, Damian Fennel, Stella, Luca & Otto Winters;
Sophia Pryse; Dustin & Sarah Kruse, Joseph Rivs, Dawson, Lanie, Kenedee & Weston Cannon; Tanner Peden, Landon Wasilewski, Branch Clay; Artem, Jacob, Jonathan Clay; Bryan Herring; Brody, Jase & Finn Mozisek; Gemma Marsh; Baylor, Beckham & Bryton Cox; Mori & Roxxi Queener; Blaine, Laura, Lindy, Hanna Plummer; Curtis & Megan Price, Claressa & Isaac Moore.
Great-great grandchildren: Rebekah Moore; Amaria & Wyatt Price.
Preceded in death: Siblings: Frank Brzozowski, Bena Lesak, Judy O’Connor, Edward Brzozowski & Joyce Brewer; Son-in-law: Jack Cannon; Grandson Tyler DeBerry; Granddaughters: Shelly & Summer Price; Grand daughter-in-law: Amy Clay; Great-grandson D.J. Cannon.
Visitation 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers: Wesley Cannon, Justin Cannon, Monty Clay, Travis DeBerry, Tanner DeBerry, Mason Revoir, Artem Clay, Jacob Clay.
In leu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (12)
- Voters split on Victoria school bonds, final results show (4)
- Guest column: Once upon a time (3)
- Cuero's Chisholm Trail museum expansion underway (2)
- GOP Fearmongering (2)
- 12 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads (2)
- Gloria Grimes (1)
- Juan Josh salcines (1)
- Fall Spirit: Spooky Fortunes (1)
- RONALD "RONNIE" GRUNEWALD (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress (1)
- Stroman Middle School, Liberty Academy under brief campus lockdown Thursday (1)
- Sibyl Stary (1)
- Officer shoots, injures 2 dogs after being attacked (1)
- Have you ever been to a real trial? (1)
- City Council discuss independent audit of county appraisal district (1)
- Shiner nun who threw out first pitch during ALCS picks Astros in 7 (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 29 (1)
- Letter: VISD focus on preservation vs. replacement (2)
- After crash that killed 3, it took 14 hours for victims to be found (1)
- Margree L. King (1)
Online Poll
Do you scrapbook?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.