Bernice A. Morgan
VICTORIA — Bernice A. Morgan, 91, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Alfred and Bertha Addickes Albrecht on January 15, 1930.
In addition to her parents, Bernice is preceded in death by her brothers; William and Allen, sister; Louise, and one infant child.
Bernice is survived by her nephews; Allen Wayne Albrecht, Kenneth W. Albrecht, Curtis Albrecht and his wife Sharon, Carlton Albrecht and his wife Teri, and nieces; Patricia Albrecht and Cindy Hamilton.
Bernice loved her bridge games, dominoes, and travelling when the urge struck her. She also enjoyed water exercise with her friends in Corpus, which is where she spent most of her life.
Bernice spent 42 years working for Southwestern Bell, which is now AT&T.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Galilean Lutheran Church Members and Clergy in Corpus Christi, Texas for their prayers, and to the staff of Morada Senior Living, who helped make her stay the best possible in these last few months. The family would also like to extend a special “Thank You” to all from Hospice of South Texas who gave caringly to “Aunt Beatrice”.
Due to current health and safety concerns, a small graveside service was held on August 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

