Bernice Brugmann
VICTORIA — Bernice Brugmann, 98, of Victoria passed away August 19, 2022. She was born March 1, 1924 in Dewitt County to Harry and Violetti Woods Garrett. Bernice was part of Rosie the Riveters during WWII where she packed parachutes at Foster Field here in Victoria. She was active in Senior Friends, church activities, was a recruiter for the Horse Calvary Association, and enjoyed arts and crafts. She is survived by her son, Lester Brugmann and his long time companion, Cynthia Hurd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Frederick Brugmann Jr.; parents; and siblings. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 12-1 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Fultz. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers are William Dean Garrett, Norman Smith, Gary Smith, Brian Smith, Darrell Swoboda, Tommy Green, and Patrick McChesney. Special thanks to the caregivers at Windsong Convalescent Center in Pearland, TX, Dr. Nezhad, Sylvia Trevino, Lynn Meyer, Liz Holster, and Bonnie Goldman all of the Victoria area. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society. Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.