Bernice Brugmann
VICTORIA — Bernice Brugmann, 98, of Victoria passed away August 19, 2022. She was born March 1, 1924 in Dewitt County to Harry and Violetti Woods Garrett. Bernice was part of Rosie the Riveters during WWII where she packed parachutes at Foster Field here in Victoria. She was active in Senior Friends, church activities, was a recruiter for the Horse Calvary Association, and enjoyed arts and crafts. She is survived by her son, Lester Brugmann and his long time companion, Cynthia Hurd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Frederick Brugmann Jr.; parents; and siblings. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 12-1 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Fultz. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers are William Dean Garrett, Norman Smith, Gary Smith, Brian Smith, Darrell Swoboda, Tommy Green, and Patrick McChesney. Special thanks to the caregivers at Windsong Convalescent Center in Pearland, TX, Dr. Nezhad, Sylvia Trevino, Lynn Meyer, Liz Holster, and Bonnie Goldman all of the Victoria area. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society. Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
