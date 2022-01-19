Bernice “Bunny” Marie Heard
REFUGIO — Bernice “Bunny” Marie Heard,93, passed away after a long illness. She was born March 8, 1928, in Refugio to the late Wilson Heard and Kathleen Leisering Heard. She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Refuge, member of the altar Society, was a descendent of the original settlers of Refugio and a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. Preceded in death by two brothers Robert W. “Bobby” Heard, Vincent E. “Binky” Heard: sister Betty Jean Toudouze. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Kurt Bauer, Karl Bauer, Morgan O’Brien, John Barber, Winston Moore, Wilson Toudouze. Honorary pallbearers will be Delbert Cox, Tom Shelton and T. Michael O’Connor Rosary will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, Our Lady of Refuge at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass to follow. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

