Bernice C. Yanta
VICTORIA — Bernice C. Yanta, 77, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1943 to the late John and Albina Kotrlik Chlastak and raised in LaSalle, Texas. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Bernice was an LVN and worked at Yoakum, DeTar and Ganado hospitals before her retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tricia Brandl; nephews, John V. Yanta and Jimmie Hardin; and sister, Dorothy Hamilton.
Bernice is survived by her husband, Victor; granddaughter, Megan Brandl-Blake (Robert); sisters, Anne Hagel (Robert), Stel Hardin, and Willie Voehkel (Glenn); great granddaughter, Dani Brandl-Blake; great grandson, Jesse Brandl-Blake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, with the Rosary to follow at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 10:00 am at St Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers include Mike Hardin, Robert Dennis Hagel, Mark Yanta, Robert Brandl-Blake, Joe Hagel and Casey Loest.
Special thanks go to Dr. Riedel for years of service and to Hospice of South Texas for their services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernice Yanta’s memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, Victoria Catholic Church Building Fund or the Polish Heritage Center. Share condolences and memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
