Bernice Emily Nelson
VICTORIA — Bernice Emily Nelson was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, March 8th, 2021 at the age of 102. Bernice’s family and friends will gather for a service to celebrate her precious long life and her steadfast faith, Saturday, March 13th at 2:00PM at Central Church of Christ Church, 801 E. Airline in Victoria.
Bernice was born November 30th, 1918 in Hope, Arkansas to the late David Leon and Mary Elizabeth Yarbrough Britt. Her family moved to Amherst, Texas where she graduated high school in 1936, and made many life-long friends. Bernice married P. M. Nelson on September 30, 1939. They owned and operated several weekly rural newspapers before they landed in Victoria in 1955 so that P.M. could take a printing position with the Victoria Advocate. While her children were young, Bernice did not work outside the home, but spent her time making sure everyone was well fed and cared for.
Later, after most of the children left home, she pursued her dream of a college education and received her Associates Degree in 1963 from Victoria College. Bernice was a faithful member of the Central Church of Christ Church for more than 65 years. She taught babies and children in Sunday School and adults in Central’s jail ministry. As a result of the jail ministry, she grew to love people who were struggling with addiction and joined a group known as CASA, or Christians Against Substances Abuse.
Over her blessed life, she held many positions and job titles and always took pride in her work. Bernice worked at several printing companies and then as checkout cashier in the cafeteria for VISD where she made the conscious decision to greet every child with a smile every day. She spent many years teaching children in the church’s Love and Learn Preschool.
She also loved to travel, and at 67 began seeing the world with her friends and beloved siblings to places like Spain, Hawaii, Amsterdam, Mexico, and Alaska. She cherished the excitement of seeing new places & people and connecting them to her knowledge of history & literature. (Once, she saw a Driver getting into a bus and asked if she could ride along. ‘Aren’t you going to ask me where I’m going’? He asked. Bernice’s reply was ‘I don’t care.’)
Bernice was also an ambitious and serious reader, especially of great biographies about history. In her later years she loved to read, study her Bible and cheer her favorite sports teams, the Houston Astros.
She also believed in the importance of physical activity, and said walking was the key, doing that until her last week. She was a model for her friends at her retirement home, encouraging them to stay active, in mind and body, with the advice to “spiritualize, exercise, & socialize.”
She visited many of the great cities of the world, but said there was nowhere like New York, where she walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, went to the top of the WTC, went to Broadway shows, and rode the Staten Island Ferry, as she had read about as a young girl. She visited the NYC Zoo with her sister Betty and saw the beautiful foliage along the Hudson with her daughters.
Bernice enriched the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be missed, profoundly, by her friends and family, but her legacy of love and strength remains.
Along with her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her sisters, Adele Cole and Geneva Haithcock; her brothers, Wade Britt, Don Britt, and Roger Britt; her daughter, Ruth Mallory; her son, T.J. Nelson; her grandson, Clay Stafford and her husband of 46 years, P. M. Nelson.
Bernice leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Ann Taft and her husband, Tom of Friendswood and Ginny Stafford and her husband, Johnny of Victoria; her sister, Betty Harlan; her five grandchildren, Pam Nelson, Toby Taft, Travis Holmes, Bradley Stafford and Carla Nolen and her husband, Kyle; seven great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members and church family.
Memorial donations in Bernice memory may be made to the Lubbock Children’s Home at 4404 Idalou Rd., Lubbock, TX 79403.
Arrangement and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries. The service will be live streamed on the Central Church site of https://www.facebook.com/vctchurch/.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
