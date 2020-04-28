Franklin, Bernice

BERNICE FRANKLIN VICTORIA - Bernice Franklin was born on June 13, 1940 to Ella Mae Cherry and Ralph Franklin. She departed this early life on April 22, 2020. Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

