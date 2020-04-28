Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 91F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.