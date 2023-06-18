Bernice Jane Woytek
MEYERSVILLE — Bernice Jane Woytek, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Meyersville. Burial to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Jane was born July 19, 1939 in Hallettsville, Texas to the late Louis and Emma Satsky. She loved her wine and Old Maid.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Woytek; grandchildren, Heather Dolan (Brandon), Wesley Woytek (Audrey) and Jeffrey Woytek, Jr; great-grandchildren, Kaidence Dolan, Hannah Dolan, Bailey Dolan, Emma Woytek and Owen Woytek; sister, Beatrice Brown; and brothers, Milton Satsky and Victor Satsky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Leo Satsky; mother, Emma Slovacek Satsky; and sister, Emily Reinhardt.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.