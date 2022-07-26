Bernice K. Krueger
VICTORIA — On July 21, 2022, Bernice Kutach Krueger passed to her heavenly home surrounded by her three children and her “bonus daughter,” Lisa Adams. She was born to Michael John Kutach and Mary Rybak Kutach on September 11, 1936 in Wied, Texas. Bernice and her family moved to Victoria when she was 11 years old. She graduated from Patti Welder High School and attended Victoria College. She worked at D.W. Marshall Construction Company where she met her future husband, Don Krueger, and they married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on May 14, 1960.
In 1962, Don and Bernice founded Don Krueger Construction Company. Bernice actively participated in the business until she became a mother which was her true calling. She poured her deep love and boundless energy into raising her three children. She was actively involved in her children’s activities and was a tireless volunteer at their schools, Our Lady of Victory and St. Joseph High School. She served wherever and whenever a need existed - working in the school office, helping coach various sports teams, driving on field trips, and serving as a cheerleader and drill team sponsor. Due to her constant loving presence, she was “Mom” not just to her children but to many of their friends as well.
Bernice’s faith was very important to her, and she expressed that faith through her loving heart and endless acts of service to others. She was a founding member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria. At various times, she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Holy Family Altar Society. She loved to quilt with the Holy Family quilting group and for a number of years hosted the quilting parties at her home. In recent years, Bernice was a member of the Serra Club and expressed great joy in being able to help young men on their journey toward priesthood.
Bernice loved people. To say she had a wide circle of friends would be an understatement. Bernice and Don had a number of couples who were lifelong friends with whom they had many fun adventures - golf trips, bowling leagues, dinner parties, and so much more. For many years, these friends and their families spent summers together at Horseshoe Bay—boating, golfing, and cookouts—all memories filled with the joy of deep friendship and lots of laughter.
One of her other joys was living at the Rocking K Ranch for over forty years, joking and laughing with the cowboys after they finished working the cattle. She often sat on the front porch and just enjoyed the beauty and peacefulness of country living.
Her joyous laugh, and the radiant smile always on her face, are the things that most people say they will always remember about Bernice. Oh, and her kindness too. It is impossible to forget her kindness.
In 1995, Bernice really hit her stride when she assumed her favorite role—”Granny” extraordinaire. Her five grandchildren were truly the light of her life and she devoted most of her time and energy to loving and caring for them. She was there for the good and bad-- celebrating with them, helping care for them when they were sick, and everything in between. Bernice formed a unique bond with each of her grandchildren, and her loving influence will live on through them.
In 2018, Bernice experienced even greater blessings when she became a great grandmother to Bernadette Sophie “Birdie” named in her honor, with another beautiful great granddaughter, Ruby Ray, arriving in 2020. Bernice’s eyes lit up with love whenever they visited.
Bernice is survived by her three children who will miss her greatly: son Kevin Krueger (Amy Culberson Krueger), daughter Donice Krueger (Chip Merlin), and daughter Tracy Krueger (Jeff Tigrett); grandchildren, Mason Krueger, Kevin Connally Krueger (Hannah Adams), Katie Krueger Knotts (Joe Knotts), William Krueger, and Madelyn Krueger; great granddaughters, Bernadette Knotts and Ruby Knotts. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Ann Kutach and Nancy Kutach.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Ray Krueger, brothers Casper Kutach and Jerome Kutach, nephew Jeffery Clark Kutach and numerous dear friends and relatives who were awaiting her heavenly arrival with open arms.
Special thanks to the following who spent much time caring for Bernice and the needs of her family in the difficult last days: Lisa Adams, Amy Krueger, Norma Chacon, Jennifer Baker, Sylvia Melnar, Barbara Wilcox, Craig Lauger, Tina Rodriquez, Patricia Espindola, Terry and Royce Krueger, Brad and Lynne Kutach, Billy and Virginia Garber, and Danny and Sandra Hiller. Bernice’s family also wishes to thank Father Gabriel Bentil of Holy Family Catholic Church and Father Dalton Ervin of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral who attended to Bernice’s spiritual needs and were a tremendous support during her final days.
All services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, Texas. A Funeral Mass officiated by Father Dalton will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers include grandsons Mason Krueger, Kevin Connally Krueger, and William Krueger; Billy Garber; Craig Lauger; and Royce Krueger. Honorary Pallbearers include nephews Brad Kutach, Michael Kutach and Brent Kutach; and dear friend Danny Hiller.
Memorials (in lieu of flowers) can be made to the Seminary Education Fund, Diocese of Victoria, P.O. Box 4070, Victoria, Texas 77903; Holy Family Catholic Church; or St. Joseph High School. Services are under the care and direction of Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US HWY 87 North, Victoria, Texas 77904, 361-578-3611. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
