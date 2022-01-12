Bernice Marie Hajek
VICTORIA — Bernice Marie Groth Hajek, 89 of Victoria passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. She was born January 5, 1933 in Inez, TX to August W. and Bessie Stafford Groth. Mrs. Hajek was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society, the Serra Club, and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Throughout all of her relocations following her husband’s work, she was always active in volunteering her time at her church. Neicy as she was known to her many friends was a homemaker and loved spending time tending to her flower gardens.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Beran (Douglas) of Victoria; sons, Gary Hajek (Danna) of Taft, Jerry A. Hajek, Jr. (Bernadette) of Sedona, AZ; sister, Josephine Cook of Victoria; three grandchildren, Sarah Demmer (Jason), William Scott Harkey (Kaitlin), David Hajek (Jessica Rosalez) and six great-grandchildren, Kaylie Demmer, Jack Demmer, Bobby Hajek, James Hajek, Logan Hajek and Kathryn Mericle.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry A. Hajek on September 29, 2021; sister, Joy Christian, brother, Charles Stafford Clayton, and two grandsons, Jerry A. Hajek III and Christopher Mericle .
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2021 from 11 AM - 1 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 12:30 pm and the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 1 PM. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Altar Society.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
