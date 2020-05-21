Marshall, Bernice

BERNICE MARSHALL PORT LAVACA - Bernice Marshall, 96, of Port Lavaca passed away May 19, 2020. Please visit www.richardsoncolonial.com to view service information and share a memory in her guest book.

