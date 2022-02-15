BERNICE (MIGL) DOBECKA
WEIMAR — Bernice (Migl) Dobecka 93 of Weimar, TX passed away peacefully on February 10, 2022. The youngest of four children, Bernice was born to Adolph & Jannie (Simecek) Migl on May 29, 1928. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Komensky High School. Coming from a musical family, she enjoyed playing the piano and guitar, singing and dancing (mostly polkas of course). Bernice married Victor Dobecka in Moulton, TX on May 21, 1951. She was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church Weimar for most of her life and was the church bookkeeper/secretary for 40 years. Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Victor Dobecka, brothers Julius & Adolf Migl, and sister Ida (Migl) Kocian.
Bernice is survived by her children Janice (Michael) Jares of Halletsville, Johnny (Sharon) Dobecka of Bellville, Donald (Ann) Dobecka of Weimar and Debbie (Craig) Svetlik of Dripping Springs. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Tues 2/15/22 5:00-6:30pm, Rosary-6:30pm. Visitation Wed 2/16/22 9:00-10:00am, Mass 10:00am all at St. Michael Catholic Church Weimar. www.hubbardfuneralhometx.com
