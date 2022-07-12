Bernice O. Watts
PORT LAVACA — Bernice O. Watts, age 91 of Missouri City, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born August 27, 1930, in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Alvin Hall and Della Gordon.
She enjoyed the peaceful country life in Placedo with her husband and their cat, Super Kitty, for many years. She often enjoyed going to visit as well as enjoyed the occasional phone call her dear friend, Margie Nell Grigsby.
She is survived by her daughters Della Hall-Love of Houston, Texas, Ava Hall-Close of Irving, Texas, and Barbara Hall of Denton Texas and son Henry Hall of Minnesota.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John F. Watts and brothers Henry and Vernon Hall.
A graveside will begin Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Bloomington Community Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

