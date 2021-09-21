Bernice Srubar Kurtz
VICTORIA — Bernice Srubar Kurtz, 84, of Victoria, died peacefully, Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Bernice was born on March 25th, 1937 in Ganado to Cyril M. and Jenofa Cernoch Srubar. Bernice was the wife, soulmate and best friend to Thomas E. Kurtz, Sr. whom she shared her life with for 64 years, being married May 18, 1957 in Ganado, Texas. Starting in 1961, she worked as the bookkeeper/office manager for Sechrist Hall, later known as Crocker Roofing, until retiring in 1995. Bernice and Thomas to this day still own Kurtz Printing Company since 1975. She was a long-time member/president of the Czech Heritage Society and her church alter society. Over the years she perfected her kolache baking and bunny cakes for Easter. She loved working outside at their ranch place, spraying the fence line with diesel. Gardening was her favorite. She could make anything grow in her flower beds or yours, whether you wanted it or not. ?
In addition to her husband, Thomas, she is survived by her daughter; Susan Staff and husband Craig, sons; Thomas Kurtz, Jr. and wife Terri and Kenneth Kurtz and wife Misty, sister; Edna Kacal, grandchildren; whom she loved so dearly, Trevor, Lauren, and Kayden Kurtz, Kendyl and Brenner Kurtz; Katie and Sara Staff, and great-grandchild; Tripp Thomas Kurtz.
In addition to her parents, Bernice is preceded in death by a sister; Mary Zetka, and brothers; Leon Srubar, John Srubar, C.G. Srubar, and Lad Srubar.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at 9 a.m., immediately followed by a Rosary, and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, officiated by Father Kristopher Fuchs. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Bruce Kacal, Brenner Kurtz, Glen and Mark Kurtz, Trevor Kurtz, and Craig Staff.
In celebration of her life, in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Mary’s Building Fund, or Crown Hospice.
The family of Bernice wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Courtney Tipton RN and the staff of Crown Hospice, Dr. Mehran Nezhad for his long-time care and Dr. Yao and staff at MDAnderson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
