Bernice W. Stange
VICTORIA — Bernice W. (Nita) Stange, age 91, entered into rest on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Bernice was born to the late Henry and Hattie Wegener Warnke on March 31, 1930 in Yoakum, Tx. Bernice enjoyed working at A.M. Groll grocery for many years and in her free time she enjoyed hunting and fishing. She was also a rancher.
Bernice is survived by her children, Peggy (Bill) Vincent, Wanda (Thomas)Crow, and Dusty Stange. Her sister Carol (Johnny) Dees; also, her grandchildren Will Vincent, Jr., Nikki Vincent, Thomas “TC” (Kerry) Crow Jr., Brittney (Bryan) Smith and Hillary Stange. And her 4 great grandchildren, Emma Crow, Khloe Resendez, Evangeline Smith and Brooklyn Starnes.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herman Stange, her brother Lee Warnke, sister Lorene Sherman, daughter in law Debbie Stange, sister-in-law Gladys Warnke and brother-in-law James Sherman.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Grace Memorial Chapel from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 Hwy 87 N, Victoria, Tx 77904 with Chaplain Larry Green, officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Will Vincent, Jr., Nikki Vincent, Thomas “TC” Crow, Jr., Brittney Smith, Hillary Stange, Brian Tumey, Robin Tumey and Johnny Dees.
Memorials in Bernice’s memory can be made to Hospice of South Texas or Trinity Lutheran Church. To leave a fond memory please go to www.gracefuneralhome.net.
