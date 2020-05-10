BERNICE MEYER WOYTASCZYK POINT COMFORT - Bernice Mary Meyer Woytasczyk, 97, of Point Comfort, passed away on May 7, 2020 after a short battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on July 22, 1922, in Shiner, Texas to Emil and Emma Schroeder Meyer. Bernice was a loving mother to her eight children and a blessing to her beloved husband, George Woytasczyk. Bernice and George married in 1945 after George returned home from the war and they settled in Point Comfort in the 1950s. She resided in the same home until not long before her death. Bernice loved good music, dancing, and playing dominoes with friends. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and sewing. In fact, Bernice sewed most of her children's clothes when they were growing up. Bernice remained active well into her 90's. She even insisted on driving herself to Wharton every month to visit with friends and go to dances until she was 92. She never lost her love of good music, especially polka. In fact, if you walked into her home any Saturday morning, you would be greeted by the sounds of the "Saturday Morning Polka Party" radio program. She was also a fan of traditional country-western music. "Waltz Across Texas" was one of her favorite tunes. Bernice, who was a wonderful cook, ran a small cafe in Point Comfort for some years and she was a Dietary Supervisor for Memorial Medical in Port Lavaca for over 20 years. She served on the ladies auxiliary of Port Lavaca since 1969 and was a member of the Altar Society at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Bernice also volunteered for several years at the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association's resale shop in Port Lavaca. Bernice was feisty and funny, and she knew how to speak her mind. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her and knew her best. She is survived by her children, Joyce Flanigan of Port Lavaca, Jerry Woytasczyk (Carol) of Pearland, James Woytasczyk (Tonya) of Cleveland, Margaret Jackson (Thomas) of Point Comfort, Rick Woytasczyk (Gail) of Mission Valley, and Linda Kurtz (Randy) of Dacosta; 26 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Woytasczyk; daughters, Patricia Kruger and Elizabeth Glasgow; parents; sister, Edna Cooper; and brother, Roy Lee Meyer. Bernice will lie in state at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home from 9-4 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020. Family and friends are welcomed to come pay their respects and sign the guest book during this time, we do ask that everyone wears their mask. A private visitation and rosary will be held for the family later that evening. A private Funeral Mass will take place at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen officiating with burial to follow in Greenlawn Gardens. Pallbearers are her grandsons: Jared, Jason, Richie, and Ross Woytasczyk, Matthew and Nic Jackson, Jim Glasgow, Christopher Kurtz, and James Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are her granddaughters. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church Altar Society or Hospice of South Texas. The family would like to thank Dr. Diaz and the wonderful staff of Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca, Bethany Senior Living, and Hospice of South Texas for the compassionate, and excellent care they gave to Bernice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
