Bernie Mae Mason
EDNA — Bernie Mae Mason, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the age of 85. She was born December 1, 1935, to Berner H. Bade and Melinda Junker Bade in Arneckeville in Dewitt County, Texas. Bernie attended Arneckeville and Cuero schools, where she met the love of her life, Gus Mason, Jr. of Cuero. They married on December 17, 1952. Bernie and Gus enjoyed 68 years of marriage, living throughout Texas before retiring in Edna.
Bernie was a homemaker, a skilled baker, cook and talented craftswoman. A member of the First Baptist Church of Edna for many years, Bernie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had a quick smile and gentle laugh and all who loved her will dearly miss her.
Bernie is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Gus Mason, Jr.; two sons, Patrick Mason and wife, Julie of Victoria and Glenn R. Mason and wife, Terri, of Victoria; and one grandson, Brandon K. Mason of Victoria. She also is survived by brothers Milton R. Bade (Viola), Marvin E. Willard (Jan) and sisters Janice M. Dromgoole (Bud) and Sheryl A. Bierstedt (Dan) and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
Pallbearers will be brothers-in-law Dan Bierstedt and Bud Dromgoole, Nephews Kevin Bade, Blake Lavender, Dan Mcarthy and Todd Reamy.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, Texas. Pastor Robert Krause will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Bernie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
