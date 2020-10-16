Berta Garza
VICTORIA — Berta Clodia Hinojosa Garza went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Berta was born on April 26, 1937 in Hebbronville, TX. She was a caring, loving, and devoted wife, mother, and sister to our family as well as a good friend to many. Berta graduated from Hebbronville High School and returned to further her goal of becoming a schoolteacher after raising her children and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from The University of Houston (Victoria) in 1974. Berta (Mrs. Garza as she was known to her students) taught elementary education in Victoria Independent School District for 23 years, retiring in 1997. She touched countless lives while teaching at Guadalupe and Shields Elementary. Berta always had a heart for those who needed a little help. She volunteered with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), taught ESL (English as a Second Language) to adults, and volunteered with the Altar Society, and TCTA. In addition to education and volunteer work, Bertha’s passions included travel with her husband George and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Berta was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Cecilia Hinojosa of Hebbronville, TX and brother Guadalupe Hinojosa of Houston, TX. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, George Garza, of Victoria, TX, daughter Cynthia Loreen Schrenkel and son-in-law Peter Schrenkel of Midland, TX, son George Garza, Jr. of Austin, TX, granddaughters Ashley Lamb and Katy Walker of Midland, TX, grandsons George Gabriel and Jon Michael Garza of Austin, TX and great granddaughters Ashley Madison and Reagan Noel Lamb and great grandson Everett Garrison Walker of Midland, TX, her sister Beatriz Hinojosa Soliz of Hebbronville, and brother Manuel Hinojosa of Bishop, TX. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic church in Victoria, Tx on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
