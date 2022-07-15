Bertha Ann Denbow

She worked for 14 1/2 years at HEB in Bay City. After retiring in 1980, she joined the Midfield homemakers Club. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2438 Ladies Auxiliary in Bay City. Her hobbies were quilting and crocheting. She crocheted caps for MD Anderson, striving to make at least 12 caps per month.
Bertha was known as “Miss Bertie” to her friends, but to her grandchildren she was simply “Granny” of “Badger”.
She was preceded in death by her husbands George Genzer and Francis “Red” Denbow and by her son Jerry Genzer.
Survivors include her daughter Mary Ann Country of Conroe; daughter-in-law Kathy Genzer of Ganado; grandsons Ronnie Genzer (Tenna) and Robert Genzer; great grandchildren Christina and Cody Cornelius, Allyson and Jay Thielen and Lance and Loren Genzer; 5 great-great grandchildren Nicholas, Cadence, Coton, Allyce and George and sisters Kathryn Baldwin of Bryan, Patricia Hale of Mexia and Loretta Carter of Midfield.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Friday, July 15, 2022 at Nichols Street Church of Christ; 1200 Nichols Street; Bay City, TX 77414. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM with Matt Springfield officiating. Interment will follow at Midfield Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lance Genzer, Bo Crain, Logan Harvey, Jay Thielen, Clay Barnett and Scott Barnett.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
