BERTHA DELL MCDOWELL EDNA - Bertha Dell McDowell left her earthly body Monday, June 29th, 2020, and was reunited with her beloved husband Everard McDowell. She is survived by children Dr. Tony McDowell and Sara Smiga. The matriarch of the family, she dedicated her life to her children. Bertha Dell endured tragedy early on, but never let that define her life. She was forever steadfast in her unwavering faith. A charismatic woman, filled with generosity and kindness, Bertha Dell loved hard. Whether you addressed her as friend, teacher, mother, Bebe, Aunt Burr, or Mrs. McDowell, she will be remembered by the motto that adorned the entry of her home, "Mi Casa es Su Casa.". Bertha Dell was born the youngest of five on February 11, 1937, to Herman Otto Lochausen and Beulah Warnken Lochausen. She carried the pride of her family's military service throughout her life, one that instilled a passion and zeal for both her country and family. In the seventh grade, she met the love of her life, Everard McDowell Jr. Known as the cowboy who stole her heart, these two made Edna their home, before he was tragically taken a day shy of their twelfth anniversary. His legacy, including Bertha Dell's, lives on through their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She attended college at Incarnate Word and Texas A&I and later taught school at Inez Elementary, where she greatly impacted the lives of every student she taught. She excelled as a teacher, and her influence would transcend the four walls of the classroom for many years to come. She will forever be known for passing on the tradition of eliminating dangling prepositions. Bertha Dell served on many committees, including The Edna Independent School District and the Jackson County Hospital Board, where she served as president of both organizations. She served on the Jackson County Rodeo Association, Republican Party Committee, Texana Arts Council, Texana Historical Commission, and many others. She was also the recipient of the 1994 Chamber of Commerce "Citizen of the Year" Award. She was very honored to be the recipient of the Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice award from Pope Paul VI in 1976, and the Archbishop Francis J. Furey award, both Catholic Faith honors. Bertha Dell had a passion for many things, including a love for cooking. On any given day, she could be found in her kitchen preparing meals for anyone that walked through her door. She loved to entertain and took great pride in the presentation of her meals¬-particularly setting the perfect table. Bertha Dell was devoutly Catholic and made her faith a priority. She was always there to offer her opinion, whether you wanted it or not. She was a stickler for grammar, a woman of fashion, and possessed nothing but grace. Along with her two children, Dr. Tony McDowell [Sherri], and Sara [Lance] Smiga, she is survived by her greatest legacy, her grandchildren: Everard McDowell [Morgan], Dr. Anthony McDowell [Margaret], Captain Thomas McDowell [Lauren], Sarah McDowell, Harrison Smiga, Amelia Smiga, Quintin Kirk [Alyssa Gonzales], Bailey Kirk, and her great-grandchildren: Jackson McDowell, Charlotte McDowell, Amelia McDowell, Konzen McDowell, Elwood McDowell, Olivia McDowell, and Eliza Dell McDowell, a sister Shirley Watson [Lewis], a sister-in-law Bobby Lou McDowell May, a loving family of nieces and nephews, especially her two cherished nephews Gus Westhoff and Fred Westhoff, who were a constant support throughout her life She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers "Buddy" Lochausen and Vance Lochausen, and sister Mavis Westhoff. Her pallbearers for the service include grandsons: Everard McDowell, Dr. Anthony McDowell, Captain Thomas McDowell, Quintin Kirk, and Harrison Smiga, and her grand-nephews Blake Westhoff and William Westhoff. Honorary pallbearers are nephews Gus Westhoff and Fred Westhoff, along with her dear Ya-Ya sisters: Lenora Dollar, Gail Jordan, Janet Mitchell, and Nancy Simons. A special thanks to all of her family and friends, especially, Alice Prince with Shiloh Baptist Church, and Tammy Mabry with Frontier BBQ, who always took the time to cook the things she loved. Thank you to her caregivers: Robin Donalson, Linda Soliz, Ninfa Hernandez, Lily Garza, April Dugen, Jennifer Dean, Dolores Tristan, Hospice of South Texas, and her dear friend and prayer warrior, Becky Stary. She will be lied or laid to rest (she never could get us to understand the difference) with a Rosary at 10 am, followed by a mass at 10:30 am on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, TX. Memorials may be given to the Everard and Bertha Dell McDowell Memorial Scholarship, c/o Citizens State Bank, 701 N. Wells, Edna, TX 77957. This memorial scholarship is given annually to a student going into the field of education. There will never be another Bertha Dell, but her legacy will live in each of the lives she touched. May she rest in peace and forgive any grammatical errors. We love you. Social distancing and wearing a face mask are encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
