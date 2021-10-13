BERYL CATHERINE BIERMAN
VICTORIA — A service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Victoria. A reception for family and friends will follow in the Wesley Hall from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Her cremated remains will be buried beside John Bierman at Memorial Gardens in Victoria. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either of two institutions she loved: First United Methodist Church of Victoria (hhtps://fumcvictoria.com) or Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas (hhtps://www.southwestern.edu/giving/)
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Victoria County Commissioners discuss future plans for farmer's market, animal control (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code (1)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (3)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.