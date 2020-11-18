Beryl Catherine
Kermeth Bierman
VICTORIA — Beryl Bierman, age 89, died peacefully on November 14, 2020, in Victoria, Texas, from complications of COVID-19. She was born Beryl Catherine Kermeth in New York City on December 22, 1930. She was the only child of William Albert Kermeth and Gwendolyn Duckett. Her father took a job with an architectural firm in Houston, which moved the family to Texas when Beryl was six years old. She would be a proud Texan for the rest of her life.
After high school, she enrolled in Southwestern University in Georgetown. Among other activities, Beryl joined the Alpha Delta Pi sorority where she made a lifetime friendship with Betty Lou (Williams) Marr who later married and moved to Victoria. The two good friends would share many wonderful years together in worship and bible study at The First United Methodist Church. Also, while at Southwestern, Beryl met Byron Martin Griffin, whom she married after graduation. Byron began a dental practice in Ganado, Texas. They had two children, Kenneth Earl and Gwen. The family moved to Victoria in 1961 where the children were raised. Years later after Beryl and Byron divorced, Beryl married John Bierman and enjoyed 36 years of marriage until John’s death in January 2020.
Beryl had numerous joys in her life including her children and grandchildren, gardening, watercolor painting, sewing, music, world travel, reading, and singing. She was an active volunteer in both civic and church activities. At various points in her life, she was active with civic theatre, choir directing, volunteer tutoring, handbell choir, leadership of women’s groups, co-chair of various fundraising causes, and service on the board of the Metropolitan Art League of Victoria. The enduring joy she held throughout life was her faith in God and commitment to the Christian path. She was an avid student of the Bible who loved to read scripture in church and share fellowship with her Sunday School class. Her faith sustained her through sad times and energized her through joyful times.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Earl Griffin [Judy Griffin] of Victoria and their two sons, Jeffery Griffin [Sarah Griffin] and Matthew Griffin, also of Victoria; and her daughter, Gwen Griffin Sherman [Benjamin Sherman] of Seattle, Washington, and their two daughters, Star Emery [Joshua Emery] and Jennifer Sherman. Beryl has two great-grandchildren with a third on the way.
Due to the health dangers of gathering during this time of COVID-19, a memorial service is postponed. The family will arrange a future time to celebrate Beryl’s life when family and friends can be together in joy and safety at which time her cremated remains will be buried beside John Bierman at Memory Gardens in Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either of two institutions she loved: First United Methodist Church in Victoria (https://fumcvictoria.com) or Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas (https://www.southwestern.edu/giving/) Condolences may be left at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.