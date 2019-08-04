BESSIE A. SANDY SPROLES VICTORIA - Bessie Ann "Sandy " Mueller Sproles, 88, of Victoria, passed away surrounded by her family on August 1, 2019. Sandy was born August 27, 1930 in Runge, TX to the late Edwin and Amanda Brown Mueller. Sandy was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School and was the Sunday school superintendent. Sandy loved yard work and tending to her flowers. She also was the family babysitter, a job she truly loved. She also was a true Houston Astros fan until the very end. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Kathy Elizabeth Kinsey (Jack) of Devers, TX; sons, Jeffry Wade Sproles (Kathleen) of Mission Valley, Glenn Edward Sproles (Jim) of Washington, Billy Travis Sproles (Debbie) of Beeville, TX; sister-in-law, Marjorie Green of Francitas, TX; son-in-law, Dean Ohrt (Kay) of Mission Valley; brother-in-laws, Clifford Morris and James Morris Sr. Sandy also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren to cherish her memory. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Sproles; daughter, Patricia Ann Ohrt; granddaughter, Amanda Donnelly; sisters, Edna Morris, Lillian Reinecke, Dorothy Naugle, Ruby Morris and brother, Edwin Mueller Jr. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services are Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley with Rev. Jonathan Meyer officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mission Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers are Dylan Ohrt, Traylor Sproles, Tyler Sproles, Patrick Ohrt, Darrell Robinson and Jared Ohrt. Honorary pallbearers are Tracie Stanush, Sarah Mayfield, Karrie Thomas, Kacy Herrington, Shelby Sproles and Kathryn Robinson. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Mission Valley. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria woman gets almost $10K check through fake Publishers Clearing House letter
- DPS identifies contributing factors in U.S. 59 wreck that left 5 dead, 7 injured
- City to discuss camping ordinance to address homelessness
- Calhoun Port Authority board spends $25K on trip to San Francisco
- Flames engulf backyard shed on Sherwood Drive
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- VISD proposes reducing taxes, raising teacher salaries (3)
- Former Calhoun Port board member takes plea deal for felony theft (3)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Reader responds to guest column on free speech (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.