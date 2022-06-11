Bessie Alkek Enis
VICTORIA — Bessie Alkek Enis, also known as Tita, Mom, Bess, and Aunt Bess, passed on to eternal life peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was 82 years old.
She was born Bessie Mae Cofer in Krum, Texas, to Jack and Ethel Inmon Cofer on April 13, 1940. She was surrounded by love growing up as she was the middle of 5 children.
Bess was blessed with 3 wonderful husbands. She married Robert Larry Newell on October 13, 1962. They started their family with the birth of Natalie. A short 18 months later, Larry’s life was cut short by a tragic automobile accident. She met A.J. Alkek on a blind date, and they quickly fell in love. A.J., his daughter Lisa, Bess, and Natalie became a family on September 9, 1967, when Bess and A.J. married. They grew their family with the births of two more daughters, Glynna and Laurie. After a beautiful 17 year marriage, A.J. went to be with the Lord on October 7, 1984. Bess spent the next season of her life nurturing her family and living life to the fullest. After many years, Bess was reunited with her first love and high school sweetheart. On January 7, 2007, 50 years after their first date, she completed her love story and married Bennie Enis.
Through the years, Bess enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, playing and watching basketball, playing cards with the ladies, crafting, and working on the farm. She and A.J. were active in their church and especially in the Cursillo movement. She loved her lifelong friends: The Bridge Club, Stingarette Moms, Cheerleader Moms, The Card Group, Stitch and Bitch, Junior League, and many more. She was the kindest, most generous Christian woman any of us knew. She will be deeply missed. But those who love her take comfort in the fact that she is sitting at the right hand of Jesus Christ and so many of her close friends and family. And we know we will be reunited in glory.
She is survived by her husband, Bennie Enis; daughters, Lisa (John) Stoika of Houston, Natalie (Ron) Wood of Houston, Glynna (Don) Bell of Canton, Laurie (Sam) Shamma of Victoria, and son Darron (Betty) Enis of Krum; brothers, Jack Cofer, Jr. of Abilene, and Chris Cofer of Krum; grandchildren: JaNae (Steve), Michelle, Christine, Andrew, Rachel (Andrew), Matthew, Rebecca, Emily (Gabriel), Sarah (Nathan), Jacob, Addison, Samir, Ajay, Rami and Olivia; great grandchildren: Benjamin, Elizabeth, Chandler, Lillian, Levi; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Larry Newell and A. J. Alkek; sisters, Wanda Coffee and Carol Chapman; In-Laws Alvin & Mary Newell, and Tony & Sophie Alkek and countless blessed family and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 AM-12 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A graveside service will be held also on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:30 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery followed by her Celebration of Life at Trinity Episcopal Church at 4:30 PM with Rev. Michael Koehler and Rt. Rev. Gary Lillibridge officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bess’s grandsons: Andrew Wood, Matthew Wood, Jacob Bell, Samir Shamma, Ajay Shamma and Rami Shamma.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Glass, Victoria, TX 77901 or the Katie Sanders McLeod Scholarship Fund via VISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1759, Victoria, TX 77902 or their website www.visdfoundation.org.
To share a fond memory or words of comfort, visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Automatic assault rifles should be banned (13)
- The Second Amendment is not absolute (6)
- Letter: Placing some reasonable restrictions on guns does no damage to the Constitution (4)
- Gridlock (3)
- Letter: Too many biased guest columnists (2)
- Gov. Abbott asks for legislative recommendations in response to Uvalde shooting (1)
- Founder never meant for settlement to be named 'Victoria' (1)
- Dennis Patillo: Quick pickles are easier than canned pickles (1)
- VISD board approves $1.7M contract for Liberty campus renovations, hires principal (1)
- Guest column: Policies beyond prayers, works beyond faith (1)
- Arrested Goliad coach: What we know and don't know (1)
- Dave Sather: The behavioral apocalypse (1)
- Do you think the new traffic light at Victoria’s Houston Highway H-E-B will improve pedestrian safety? (1)
- Don Lee Srubar (1)
- County to decide which advertising firm will help Victoria Regional Airport (1)
- Beverly Jo Glass (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.