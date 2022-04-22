Bessie Charbula
INEZ — Bessie Charbula, 98, of Inez passed away on April 20, 2022. She was born in Gonzales, Texas to the late Joe Zella and Frances Petras Zella.
Bessie was a very caring person who loved working in her yard, baking, sewing and in her early years dancing. She really enjoyed working at Cloth World and was there for more than a decade. She loved the comradery.
In addition to her parents, Bessie is preceded in death by her husband, Emil Charbula; her brothers, Albin Zella and Jerry Zella and daughter-in-law Linda Charbula.
Survivors are: (son) Tommy Charbula, (daughter) Connie (Scotty) Andel; brothers Johnny Zella and Eugene Zella.
Services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 with rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez. Interment will be St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Inez, Texas.
Donations: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inez, Texas.
To share a memory or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
