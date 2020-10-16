Bessie F. Repka
INEZ — Bessie Repka, 90, of Inez passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born March 11, 1930 in Victoria, TX to the late Henry and Sophie Anna Ulrich Neisser. Mrs. Repka was the cafeteria supervisor working for Industrial Independent School District. She was loved and respected by all the students she served through the years.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathryn (Dwight) Winkler of East Bernard, Carol (Douglas) Prukop of Victoria, Charlene (Gary) Edwards of Goliad; sons, Charles (Paula) Repka of Inez, Craig Repka of Inez; sisters, Mabel Lemke of Victoria, Eleanor Jacobs of Leander and 18 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Repka (May 27, 2010), grandchildren, Terri Winkler, Amy Prukop, Clinton Repka; sister, Madeline Stastny and brothers, Adolph Neisser, Clarence Neisser and Victor Neisser.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 12:30 until 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 pm followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm. Interment will be in Shillerville Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mrs. Repka’s grandsons, Thomas Winkler, Jason Repka, Clayton Repka, Kevin Prukop, Chad Edwards, Corey Edwards, Blake Repka and Jeffrey Prukop.
Honorary pallbearers are the granddaughters, Tammy Dotson, Celeste Kretser, Stacey Echols, Kristi Stutts, Kellye Sebby, Kandace Monney and Kristin Lange.
The family kindly request donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 337, Inez, TX 77968 or the Inez Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 427, Inez, TX 77968
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
