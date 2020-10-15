Bessie Staehr

She was a homemaker. She was a devoted Catholic, member of K.J.Z.T. and V.F.W. Ladies Auxillary in Cuero. She loved to quilt, play cards and dominoes.
Survivors: daughter, Gloria Johnson (John) of Austin; son, Fred Staehr Jr. (Karen) of Victoria; 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Migura, Robin Milliorn and Alicia Goehring; 7 great-grandchildren: son-in-law, Steven Kurtz of Victoria brother, Steve Chomout of Yoakum.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Fred E. Staehr Sr; daughter, Beverly Ann Kurtz; 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Visitation 5-7- p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Chomout, Gary Shows, Douglas Leist, Cameron Migura, Stephen Migura and Connor Milliorn.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Cuero V.F.W. Ladies Auxillary.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
