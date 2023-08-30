Beth Sievers
YORKTOWN — Beth Katherine Kraege Sievers, 85, of Yorktown passed away Saturday Aug. 26, 2023. She was born Feb. 22, 1938 in Yorktown, Texas to Hilmer and Katherine Koch Kraege.
Beth was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She graduated from Yorktown High School. She married Marvin Sievers Sept. 8, 1957 at St. Paul Lutheran Church and they were blessed with two children, Mark and Susan.
She is survived by her children Mark (Kristie) Sievers and Susan (Gill) Dollins. Grandchildren Kyler (Kori) Dollins, Kory (Trista) Dollins, Brayden (Alex) Sievers and Kaelen (Clayton) Schram, great grandchildren Kase Ray Dollins, Taelynn Beth Dollins and she was looking forward to meeting her third great grandchild Hallie Belle Schram. She is also survived by her sister Jean (Bob) Patterson and sister-in-law Kitty Sievers and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Sievers, parents and two infant sons.
Visitation will be 10 am- 11 am Thursday Aug. 31, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kyler Dollins, Kory Mack Dollins, Brayden Sievers, Clayton Schram, Kyle Sievers and Kevin Sievers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kaelen Schram, Kori Nicole Dollins, Trista Dollins, Tommy Kraege, Charles Riedesel, Ricky Molina, Alex Sievers and Mark’s close friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ashley Luke, who helped take care of mom.
Memorials can be given to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion or donors choice
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900.
